Beirut's Port Operating At Full Capacity Despite Destruction Caused By Blasts: Director

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Beirut's port operating at full capacity despite destruction caused by blasts: director

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The director of Beirut's port said on Thursday that the port, hit by huge explosions early this month, is operating at full capacity at all levels, the National news Agency (NNA) reported.

The Lebanese and French armies are working together to remove rubble and sunken vessels from the sea near the port of Beirut, Bassem al-Kaissi said.

The work will require two weeks to be accomplished, he added.

Lebanon has received support from different countries following the explosions that rocked Beirut's port on Aug. 4 in removing the rubble and cleaning the port in preparation for its reconstruction.

The explosions caused massive destruction in Beirut, killing at least 183 and wounding around 6,000 others.

