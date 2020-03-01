UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bekele Breaks Farah's London Half-marathon Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Bekele breaks Farah's London half-marathon record

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele broke Mo Farah's course record as he won the London half-marathon on Sunday in a time of one hour and 22 seconds.

Bekele took 1min 18sec off the record set in 2019 by British distance great Farah, who missed this year's edition with an achilles injury.

Britain's Christopher Thompson finished second, with Jake Smith third.

Sunday's event served as a warm-up event for the full London Marathon on April 26. That race is set to see Bekele go up against Eliud Kipchoge, the reigning Olympic champion from Kenya, as the two fastest marathon runners of all time meet in the British capital.

"The new course record is a great bonus. I wasn't focused on time today, I just wanted to win," Bekele, three times an Olympic gold medallist on the track, told the BBC.

"I'm on schedule in my preparation for the London Marathon in April.

"There's no question about the crowds in London being great. They were cheering all around the course and it felt like a great place to be."Farah decided to concentrate on the marathon having won gold in the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres at both the London and Rio Games, but a relative lack of success on the road has seen him turn his attention back to the track ahead of this year's Olympics in Tokyo.

Related Topics

Road Farah London Marathon Thompson Tokyo Kenya April Sunday 2019 Gold Olympics Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

46 minutes ago

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of Kha ..

1 hour ago

Saud Al Qasimi receives Anglican Bishop of Episcop ..

2 hours ago

MoF holds workshop on federal government’s trans ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.