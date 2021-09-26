UrduPoint.com

Bekele Reveals Plan To Run Marathon In Under Two Hours

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Bekele reveals plan to run marathon in under two hours

Berlin, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele said Sunday he plans not only to break the men's marathon world record, but also to emulate Eliud Kipchoge by covering the distance in under two hours.

"My plan is not only to break the world record before I retire. Everybody is talking about sub-two hours, so why not?," said Bekele, 39, after finishing third at Sunday's Berlin Marathon.

"One day I will try this, I know it's hard work. I feel confident, so let's do it and see." Bekele, who suffered with Covid-19 at the start of the year, is one of the greatest distance runners of all time, having won world and Olympic gold medals over both 5,000 metres and 10,000m.

He fell short Sunday in his bid to break Kipchoge's world marathon record, but plans to become only the second person to run 42.195 kilometres (26.2 miles) in under two hours.

Kenya's Kipchoge, 36, won the men's marathon Olympic title in Tokyo having made history by dipping under the mythical two-hour mark when he ran 1hr 59min 40.

2sec in a Vienna experiment-run in non-competitive conditions two years ago.

That time is never likely to be ratified but Kipchoge also already holds the official world record having clocked 2:01:39 at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

Bekele was two seconds short of Kipchoge's time when he won in Berlin two years ago and plans to perfect his preparations.

"I need some time to prepare, to be honest, I never take a long preparation for the marathon," said Bekele, a two-time former winner of the Berlin Marathon.

"Even two years ago, I prepared for three months. It's not enough, I have to train for longer.

"If everything goes well, I want to do better things in the future, so I am really confident in my capacity.

"I know my problems, like short preparation because of injury. I want to take more time and see."

Related Topics

World Vienna Marathon Berlin Tokyo Turkish Lira Sunday 2018 Gold Olympics All

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

5 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.