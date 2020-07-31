Belarus accuses Russians, Lukashenko critics of plot ahead of vote

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Belarus investigators on Thursday accused Russian mercenaries and top critics of President Alexander Lukashenko of working together to plot mass unrest as tensions increase in a pre-election crackdown.

Investigators said the Russian mercenaries were in cahoots with blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky and opposition politician Mikola Statkevich, both of whom have been jailed ahead of the August 9 vote.

The announcement was the latest twist in an extraordinary election campaign in which the 65-year-old leader, who has dominated Belarus for nearly three decades, is seeking a sixth term in the face of rising anger over his rule.

Despite the increasing crackdown, thousands of protesters gathered in the capital Minsk Thursday evening to support Tikhanovsky's wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has emerged as Lukashenko's top rival after the blogger himself was jailed.

Police put the turnout at 7,000 people while the Vyasna rights organisation said about 25,000 had turned up.

Earlier Thursday, investigators opened a criminal case against "Tikhanovsky, Statkevich and 33 detained Russian citizens," Investigative Committee spokesman Sergei Kabakovich told AFP.

"They acted together." The Belarusian KGB security service on Wednesday arrested 33 Russian mercenaries, claiming they were on a mission to destabilise the ex-Soviet state.

Minsk says the detained men are members of the Wagner group, a shadowy military contractor reportedly controlled by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin that promotes his interests in Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

Tikhanovsky, 41, is a popular blogger, who has nicknamed Lukashenko the "cockroach," but is now not allowed to run in the election.

An Investigative Committee statement said another criminal probe had been launched against Tikhanovsky for inciting "social hostility" and calling for violence against law enforcement officers.

Statkevich, 63, is one of the country's most prominent opposition leaders.

In 2010, he challenged Lukashenko in a presidential poll and was afterwards sentenced to six years in prison.

He was released in 2015 but has not been allowed to participate in the current election.

Belarus says it is still tracking down dozens of other mercenaries.

Moscow vehemently denied any involvement, pointing out that Belarus was a close ally.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said claims that "organisations from Russia are sending some people to destabilise the situation in Belarus" were "nothing but insinuations".

Belarus and Russia are "allies and very strong partners," he insisted.

Russia's ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev for his part said that the detained Russian men were transiting through Belarus and were en route to a "third country."The Russians "may" indeed be members of a private security company that protects energy infrastructure outside Russian borders but "not in Belarus," he added.

He demanded that Belarus provide evidence to justify the arrests.