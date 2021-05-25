Belarus activist from diverted flight says 'confessing' to charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Arrested Belarussian opposition blogger Roman Protasevich, who was aboard the diverted Ryanair flight, said he is cooperating with authorities and "confessing" to charges of organising protests in a video circulated by state tv channels on Monday.

"I can say that I have no health problems... I continue cooperating with investigators and am confessing to having organised mass unrest in the city of Minsk," he said in the video.