Belarus aims to attract more Chinese investment

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday called on more Chinese businesses and investment to enter the Belarusian market.

Speaking at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, Lukashenko said the development goals of Belarus and China coincide to a large extent, which is the basis for further strengthening the relationship between the two states.

Noting that China provides real assistance to Belarus in the construction of housing and iconic social infrastructure facilities, the president expected more Chinese businesses and investment to expand presence in Belarus, primarily in the Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park.