UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Aims To Attract More Chinese Investment

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Belarus aims to attract more Chinese investment

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday called on more Chinese businesses and investment to enter the Belarusian market.

Speaking at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, Lukashenko said the development goals of Belarus and China coincide to a large extent, which is the basis for further strengthening the relationship between the two states.

Noting that China provides real assistance to Belarus in the construction of housing and iconic social infrastructure facilities, the president expected more Chinese businesses and investment to expand presence in Belarus, primarily in the Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park.

Related Topics

Assembly China Belarus Market Housing

Recent Stories

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar arr ..

7 minutes ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.