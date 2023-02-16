UrduPoint.com

Belarus And Ukraine Face Off Across 'tense' Border Crossing

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Belarus and Ukraine face off across 'tense' border crossing

Dzivin, Belarus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Beyond piled-up tyres and barbed wire, a Ukrainian flag flutters across from Belarusian border guards patrolling an increasingly tense frontier.

Next to the Ukrainian colours, another flag could be seen in a sign of defiance -- the white and red used by the suppressed Belarusian opposition.

Like all other checkpoints between Kremlin-aligned Belarus and its neighbour to the south, the crossing has been shut for a year after Russian forces poured over the border to attack Ukraine.

Now, fears are mounting that Belarus could enter the conflict despite assurances from its president, Alexander Lukashenko, that this would only happen in the event of aggression from the Ukrainian side.

Belarusian guards in the village of Dzivin, often referred to as Divin, said they were on standby, claiming the other side had staged several "provocations." "There are attempts to bring the Belarusian side into this conflict," Belarusian border guard spokesman Anton Bychkovsky said.

"We are doing everything not to be dragged into some border incidents."He said the situation was "controlled but tense".

