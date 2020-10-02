Belarus Announces 'counter Sanctions' Against EU: Foreign Ministry
Minsk, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minsk said Friday it was introducing counter sanctions after the European Union adopted measures against members of the Belarus regime following President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election.
"In connection with visa sanctions adopted by the EU against a number of Belarusian officials, the Belarusian side from today is introducing a list of reciprocal sanctions," Belarus's foreign ministry said in a statement.