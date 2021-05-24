UrduPoint.com
Belarus Arrest Of Pro-democracy Activist 'abhorrent': Lithuania President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Belarus arrest of pro-democracy activist 'abhorrent': Lithuania president

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Lithuania's president on Sunday slammed the arrest by Belarus of an exiled opposition activist as "abhorrent" after his Vilnius-bound flight made an emergency landing in Minsk.

"Unprecedented event! A civilian passenger plane flying to Vilnius was forcibly landed in #Minsk," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Twitter.

"Belarusian political activist & founder of @NEXTA_EN was on the plane. He is arrested. regime is behind the abhorrent action. I demand to free Roman Protasevic urgently!", Nauseda added.

