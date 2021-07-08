UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Blocks Access To News Site That Covered Protests

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Belarus blocks access to news site that covered protests

Moscow, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Belarus authorities on Thursday blocked another independent news organisation, Nasha Niva, and dispatched police to its editorial offices, clamping down further on media not yet under tight state control.

Authorities in the ex-Soviet country, which is in the throes of a months-long crackdown on dissent, said it had barred access to Nasha Niva over accusations it had published illegal content.

"The information ministry made a decision to restrict access to the internet resource nn.by," it said in a statement.

Nasha Niva reported on social media that it had lost contact with several employees, including its editor-in-chief, Yegor Martinovich.

His wife confirmed on Facebook Thursday morning that he had been detained.

Citing eyewitnesses, the Viasna rights group reported security officials had entered the publication's editorial offices.

Separately, the Belarusian Association of Journalists reported that the editor-in-chief of another independent news site, orsha.eu had been detained and that an outlet which covers the IT sector had also been blocked.

The move to bar access to Nasha Niva is part of a broad crackdown in the wake of historic opposition protests last year.

Journalists who covered the mass demonstrations have come under mounting pressure in recent months, with several receiving long jail terms.

Popular news website Tut.by was blocked in May and several of its employees arrested on tax evasion charges.

Alexander Lukashenko, the long-serving authoritarian leader who sparked the rallies by claiming a sixth presidential term, has drawn scorn from the West whose leaders say the vote was not free or fair.

A leading opposition figure in Belarus, Viktor Babaryko, who was considered one of Lukashenko's strongest opponents in the elections, was jailed for 14 years this week on contested fraud charges.

Western nations have slapped a slew of sanctions on Lukashenko and his regime but they appear to have had limited effect as Belarus maintains backing from key ally and creditor Russia.

Related Topics

Internet Police Russia Vote Jail Social Media Facebook Wife Orsha Belarus SITE May Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

1 minute ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

16 minutes ago

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

46 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.58 a barrel W ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan's women team faces another defeat on tour ..

60 minutes ago

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.