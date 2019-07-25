UrduPoint.com
Belarus Diplomat In Turkey Shot And Injured By Neighbour

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:40 AM

Belarus diplomat in Turkey shot and injured by neighbour

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A Belarussian diplomat was on Wednesday shot and wounded by a neighbour in Ankara in an incident the Turkish foreign minister denied was "political".

The man, named as Alexander Poganshev, a diplomat at the Belarussian embassy in the Turkish capital, was hit by two bullets fired by one of his neighbours who then committed suicide with the same gun, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The neighbour was a retired soldier, Ankara governor Vasip Sahin told reporters, adding that an investigation had been launched.

Poganshev, who was seriously injured, was being treated in hospital.

