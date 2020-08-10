UrduPoint.com
Belarus Election Challenger Demands Lukashenko 'hand Over Power'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The main challenger in Belarus's presidential election on Monday rejected results showing an overwhelming victory for President Alexander Lukashenko and demanded authorities transfer power to the opposition.

"Yesterday the voters made their choice but the authorities did not hear us, they have broken with the people," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told a news conference after police dispersed crowds of protesters overnight.

"The authorities should think about how to peacefully hand over power to us," she said. "I consider myself the winner of this election."

