UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Election Challenger Says 'majority Is With Us'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Belarus election challenger says 'majority is with us'

Minsk, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The main challenger in Sunday's presidential election in Belarus said she did not trust results showing an overwhelming victory for strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

"I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told a news conference after an exit poll gave Lukashenko 79.7 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Vote Belarus Sunday

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

3 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

3 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

3 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

3 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.