Belarus Election Challenger Says 'majority Is With Us'
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:10 AM
Minsk, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The main challenger in Sunday's presidential election in Belarus said she did not trust results showing an overwhelming victory for strongman Alexander Lukashenko.
"I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told a news conference after an exit poll gave Lukashenko 79.7 percent of the vote.