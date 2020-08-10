Belarus election challenger says 'majority is with us'

Minsk, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The main challenger in Sunday's presidential election in Belarus said she did not trust results showing an overwhelming victory for strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

"I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told a news conference after an exit poll gave Lukashenko 79.7 percent of the vote.