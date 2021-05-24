Belarus expels Latvian ambassador, diplomats in row over flag

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Belarus on Monday expelled the entire staff of Latvia's embassy, including the ambassador, the foreign minister said, after Latvian authorities used a Belarusian opposition flag at an ice hockey championship.

Latvia responded with reciprocal expulsions of Belarusian diplomats.

The expulsions are fallout from the growing international row over Belarus's intervention Sunday, when it forced a European passenger flight to land in Minsk and arrested a leading opposition journalist on board.

On Monday, Latvian officials hoisted flags used by the Belarus opposition in the Latvian capital Riga, currently hosting the ice hockey championships, in a show of solidarity with the arrested journalist Roman Protacevich.

Latvia's ambassador to Belarus, Einars Semanis, was summoned to the Belarusian foreign ministry on Monday for "insulting the national flag", state-run news agency Belta reported.

"A strong protest was expressed to the ambassador in connection with the situation," Belta quoted Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei as saying.

"The ambassador was asked to leave Belarus within 24 hours.

The entire diplomatic and administrative staff of the embassy was also asked to leave Belarus within 48 hours," Makei said.

One member of administrative staff could stay to take care of the embassy building, he added.

Riga was named the sole host of the 2021 ice hockey world championship, which started on May 21, after Belarus was excluded from its role as co-host over "security concerns".

Earlier Monday, Riga mayor Martins Stakis said the Belarus national flag at the championship had been replaced with a white-red-white flag of the opposition.

"A flag symbolising a regime engaged in state terrorism does not belong in Riga -- so we took it down" Stakis said on Twitter.

Belarus's long-serving President Alexander Lukashenko and his allies have been are already under European Union and US sanctions for his crackdown on protests that erupted after a presidential vote last August.

During several months of demonstrations that have since faded, opponents demanded the resignation of the 66-year-old president, saying the election was rigged.