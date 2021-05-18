Belarus' GDP up 2.5 pct in January-April

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Belarusian gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2.5 percent in the first four months this year, the National Statistical Committee of Belarus said on Monday.

The GDP volume in current prices amounted to 50.

6 billion rubles (about 20 billion U.S. Dollars), having increased by 2.5 percent compared with January-April 2020, the official statistics said.

In January-April 2021, the GDP deflator index equaled 112.4 percent of that in the same period of 2020.

In 2020, Belarus' GDP declined by 0.9 percent after growing by 1.2 percent in 2019.