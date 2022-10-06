Belarus hosts exhibition of light industry goods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :BelTexIndustry-2022, the largest exhibition of light industry goods in Belarus, opened at the BelExpo national exhibition center in Minsk on Wednesday.

More than 50 manufacturers from Belarus, Russia and Türkiye are taking part in the exhibition, which runs through Friday.

Among the exhibits are light industry products, materials, equipment, fittings, accessories, as well as the work of fashion designers.

The fair offers a great opportunity to present new products and identify new trends in light industry, said Tatyana Lugina, chairman of the Belarusian state concern for the production and sale of light industry goods, at the opening ceremony.

Aleksey Bogdanov, the minister of antimonopoly regulation and trade, said the current situation in the world has led the Belarusian market into a difficult situation, but this also gives the Belarusian light industry and other industries an opportunity to conquer the domestic market and export their products to foreign markets.

BelTexIndustry provides light industry enterprises with a platform for cooperation, exchange of experience, and discussion on the development of the industry. The exhibition also includes business forums, B2B conversations, design workshops and other events, according to the BelExpo national exhibition center, the organizer.