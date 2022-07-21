UrduPoint.com

Belarus Is Authoritarian But Has No Political Prisoners: Lukashenko To AFP

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko admitted on Thursday that he ran an authoritarian state but claimed there were no political prisoners in his isolated country.

"Yes, our system of power is tougher.

I even do not rule out the word 'authoritarian'," Lukashenko told AFP in an exclusive interview in the capital Minsk.

He dismissed "talk of hundreds" of imprisoned people. "These people spoke out against the state. Not against the authorities -- against the state and their own nation," he said, referring to those who took part in protests against Lukashenko's controversial re-election in 2020.

