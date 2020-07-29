UrduPoint.com
Belarus Leader Demands Russia Provide Explanation Over 'militants'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Belarus leader demands Russia provide explanation over 'militants'

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Moscow after Minsk arrested more than 30 allegedly Russian fighters ahead of a tense presidential election.

"It is necessary to immediately turn to appropriate Russian structures so that they explain what is going on," Lukashenko said at an emergency government meeting.

Earlier in the day Belarus arrested a group of Russian mercenaries allegedly plotting to destabilise the country, state media said.

