Belarus leader denies involvement in activist death

Moscow, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko on Monday denied his country's security services were involved in the death of a Belarusian activist in Ukraine.

"He was a nobody for us," he said at a press conference in Minsk, adding that the death of exile Vitaly Shishov in Kiev last week had strained relations with Ukraine.