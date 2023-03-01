UrduPoint.com

Belarus Leader 'fully Supports' China's Ukraine Peace Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Belarus leader 'fully supports' China's Ukraine peace plan

Beijing, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping his country "fully supports" Beijing's proposals for ending the Ukraine war when the two leaders met Wednesday.

The state visit to the Chinese capital by Lukashenko -- a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin -- comes after Beijing published a position paper on Moscow's war in Ukraine insisting it is a neutral party and calling for dialogue.

The position paper was met with scepticism from Ukraine's allies, while Russia acknowledged the proposal but said the conditions for a peaceful resolution of the conflict were not in place "at the moment".

But on Wednesday Lukashenko threw his weight behind the plan.

"Today's meeting is taking place at a very difficult time, which calls for new, unorthodox approaches and responsible political decisions," Lukashenko said, according to remarks released by his aides.

"They should be aimed at first and foremost preventing a slide into a global confrontation that will see no winners," he told Xi.

"That is why Belarus is actively coming up with peace proposals, and fully supports the initiative on international security you have put forward."He also said Belarus wanted to increase technological cooperation with China.

