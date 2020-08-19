UrduPoint.com
Belarus Leader Orders Government To Prevent Unrest, Protect Borders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Belarus leader orders government to prevent unrest, protect borders

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The strongman leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday ordered the government to prevent further unrest over his claim to victory in recent presidential elections and protect the country's borders.

"There should be no more riots in Minsk. People are tired; people demand peace and quiet," Lukashenko said during a meeting of his security council, according to the state-run Belta news agency.

