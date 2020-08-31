UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Leader Proposes Vote On Constitution Reforms

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Belarus leader proposes vote on constitution reforms

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday discussed plans for a referendum on constitutional reforms as discontent with his 26-year rule has fuelled huge protests.

The 66-year-old is facing his greatest challenge yet following three weekends of giant protests in Minsk over a disputed August 9 presidential poll where he claimed victory over a popular opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Lukashenko has twice before held such referendums, pushing through changes that strengthened the role of the president.

On Monday, he acknowledged the country's "somewhat authoritarian system".

Russia has backed constitutional reforms in neighbour and close ally Belarus after President Vladimir Putin in July pushed through reforms allowing him to serve more terms.

Lukashenko's proposals on Monday focused on court reforms and rejected calls by the opposition to go back to the country's 1994 constitution that was later modified to give the president more powers.

Lukashenko has sought to downplay the protest movement and depict himself as maintaining control and order.

But he has appeared increasingly isolated and paranoid, booed by the blue-collar workers he viewed as his natural supporters and wearing a bullet-proof vest to helicopter into his official residence.

Meeting the chairman of the Supreme Court, Lukashenko said that experts were discussing changes, including more independent courts, while he said this was not needed.

"I'm ready to argue with anyone that the most independent court is in Belarus. No one should laugh." He said however the system needed to work "without being tied to a personality, including Lukashenko." He said members of the public would be able to "give their opinion: what they like, what they don't," while insisting that "those who yell about being for changes" were a minority.

Lukashenko, elected democratically in 1994, held a referendum on changes including constitutional reforms in 1996.

These included giving the president greater powers on appointing judges including the chair of the Constitutional Court.

A controversial constitutional referendum was held in 2004 allowing the president to serve three terms instead of two as before.

Lukashenko said that going back to the 1994 Constitution as the opposition wants would not move the country forward.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Minority Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus July August Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PM rejects Ogra’s summary for increase in POL pr ..

1 minute ago

Residents of Karachi DHA protest against CBC over ..

15 minutes ago

OPPO to unveil its Reno4 series on 10th September ..

26 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology to co ..

28 minutes ago

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

55 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.