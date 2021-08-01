Belarus Olympic athlete Kristina Timanovskaya says she is 'safe' - NGO

Moscow, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Belarus Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said Sunday she was "safe" and under police protection in Japan after claiming she had been forced to leave the Tokyo Olympics by her country.

"I am safe and they are in the process of deciding where I am going to spend the night," she said in a statement on Telegram published by the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, an organisation that supports opposition athletes.