UrduPoint.com

Belarus Olympic Athlete 'likely To Go' To Poland: Husband To AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Belarus Olympic athlete 'likely to go' to Poland: husband to AFP

Moscow, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete who claimed her team tried to force her to leave Japan, will likely travel to Poland, her husband told AFP on Monday, adding he himself had left Belarus.

"She will likely go to Poland," Arseny Zdanevich told AFP from the Ukrainian capital Kiev where he said he had fled to. He also said that he was hoping to join his wife "in the near future." The 24-year-old sprinter spent the night in a Japanese airport hotel after asking Tokyo Olympics officials to help her avoid being put on a flight back to Belarus.

She was supposed to be in the Olympic Stadium on Monday, competing in the 200 metres heats, but was instead the subject of intense diplomatic wrangling over her future.

Zdanevich said that he was currently in Kiev after fleeing Belarus.

"I believe it would not be safe for me to be there (in Belarus)," the 25-year-old fitness trainer told AFP by phone.

He said he had not spoken to his wife since the morning and that he was hoping to join her soon.

Zdanevich said he had lived in Poland before.

Poland was one of several countries that offered Tsimanouskaya asylum.

The country's Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said that Warsaw offered Tsimanouskaya a humanitarian visa in a tweet on Sunday.

"Poland is ready to help Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete ordered by the Lukashenka regime to return from Olympic Games to Minsk," Przydacz added.

The Czech Republic and Slovenia have also said they were ready to welcome the athlete.

Japanese and International Olympic Committee officials said the athlete was safe and was communicating with authorities.

Related Topics

Hotel Wife Minsk Tokyo Warsaw Kiev Belarus Poland Japan Czech Republic Slovenia Visa Sunday Olympics International Olympic Committee From Airport

Recent Stories

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

53 minutes ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

1 hour ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

1 hour ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID- ..

Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.