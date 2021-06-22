Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday said coordinated sanctions from the West sent a "powerful" signal to the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.

"It's a clear message to the regime that we are continuing to work together against human rights violence, against lawlessness," Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with AFP in Brussels, adding that "sanctions are more powerful when they are united".

She added that she hoped the "unprecedented" list of targeted individuals -- among them the defence and transport ministers, police chiefs, prosecutors, judges and university rectors -- "means that the sanctions will influence the regime, and they will have to look for dialogue with civil society".

A priority is to have Lukashenko's administration release "about 3,000" political prisoners -- including Tikhanovskaya's husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, the main opposition candidate in Belarus's presidential election last year who was arrested three months before the poll.

Tikhanovskaya ran in her husband's place and claimed to have easily won. But allegations of election fraud mushroomed and Lukashenko declared himself the winner of the country he has ruled since 1994. Tikhanovskaya was forced to choose exile.

"Of course I miss my husband. Of course he is the most important person for me and for my children.... But there are thousands who also have wives, also have husbands, and who are waiting for them. Everybody has the right to be released," she said.

Crucial to Lukashenko's hold on power is support from Russia. But Tikhanovskaya said she thought even President Vladimir Putin "understands that the situation in Belarus has to be resolved".

Asked whether that might be elusive, whether Belarus might go the way of Venezuela where another internationally isolated leader -- Nicolas Maduro, also backed by Putin -- clings on despite sanctions and national impoverishment, Tikhanovskaya demurred.

"We can't compare our situation with the situation in the Ukraine or in Venezuela or in any other country, everybody has its own way to changes." - Journalist 'hostage' - The EU, US, Britain and Canada ratcheted up pressure on Lukashenko Monday by imposing coordinated sanctions.

While the Western sanctions "will influence the situation", Tikhanovskaya recognised that Belarusians themselves will have to reignite the months of post-election street protests that died down early this year in the face of fierce repression.

"People are tired of the instability and tired of this regime. But they really want changes," she said. "And I'm sure that one day these demonstrations will return." A new call for a national strike has gone out, she said.

"This combination of inside and outside pressure will make this change possible." The EU list of sanctions was mostly aimed at those in Lukashenko's regime responsible for going after those opposed to his rule. But seven officials were on there for the forced diversion of a Ryanair plane.

Tikhanovskaya lamented the two appearances broadcast on Belarus state television of the dissident journalist Roman Protasevich who was arrested as soon as the jet parked on the tarmac in Minsk.

"We don't know what he was threatened (with)" to make the statements, but "he's (a) hostage," she said.

"They show him now as a trophy," she said. "His task now is to survive there."