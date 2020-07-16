UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Joins Forces For Presidential Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

Belarus opposition joins forces for presidential polls

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Belarusian opposition forces on Thursday announced they will run a joint election campaign next month after two opposition candidates were removed from the August presidential poll, sparking protests.

Strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been president of the authoritarian state bordering the EU and Russia for 26 years and will seek a sixth term in the August election 9 poll.

He will stand along with the four other remaining candidates.

Analysts warned earlier that any meaningful challenge to Lukashenko would require the opposition to rally around a single candidate.

The central electoral commission on Tuesday rejected the opposition candidate seen as the strongest, ex-banker Viktor Babaryko as well as another popular opposition figure, Valery Tsepkalo.

This decision prompted street protests and widespread detentions with police saying around 250 people were detained nationwide. Investigators have warned some protesters could face criminal charges.

The best-known opposition candidate allowed to stand is Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the wife of a popular vlogger, Sergei Tikhanovsky, who was jailed after he tried to stand himself.

Her campaign team said Thursday that it would work along with those of rejected candidates Tsepkalo and Babaryko.

The ex-banker Babaryko was arrested last month over suspected financial crimes and is being held in the KGB security service's prison.

The opposition said they came up with the joint campaign strategy during a meeting.

"We're continuing our work. Join the majority!" the statement urged voters.

Tikhanovskaya, Babaryko's campaign team chief, Maria Kolesnikova, and Tsepkalo's wife Veronika posed for a photo together after the announcement, making hand gestures in the shape of a heart and a V for Victory sign.

"We are uniting our efforts," they said.

Their joint statement said they would urge people to turn out to vote and act as election observers.

It added they would give advice on how to cast a vote in such a way that it had to be counted.

The statement did not specifically urge opposition supporters to vote for Tikhanovskaya, however.

Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty that the idea of consolidating opposition forces came from Babaryko and Tsepkalo's teams.

If elected, the opposition politicians said they would hold fresh elections and free political prisoners.

Related Topics

Election Police Russia Vote Wife August Criminals From Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

11 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

3 hours ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

4 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.