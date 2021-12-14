Belarus opposition leader awaits 'illegal' verdict

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A court in Belarus is expected Tuesday to hand a lengthy prison term to opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year.

Tikhanovsky planned to run against Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential elections in Belarus but was arrested and jailed before the vote.

His wife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a political novice at the time of his arrest, took his place in the polls and was widely believed to have won the elections.

She said Tuesday that any verdict would be illegal.

Tikhanovsky, 43, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of several charges including organising riots. He has been in custody since May 2020.

"I will keep defending the person I love and who became the leader of millions of Belarusians," Tikhanovskaya said in a video address posted to Twitter, sitting in front of a wall featuring childrens' drawings.

"I will try to do something very difficult -- maybe impossible -- to bring closer the moment when we will see each other in a new Belarus." She added that any verdict would be "illegal and not something with which one can make peace." Tikhanovsky's five co-defendants in the high-profile case include veteran opposition politician Mikola Statkevich, who also faces up to 15 years behind bars.

They stood trial behind closed doors at a detention centre in the city of Gomel in southeastern Belarus. Little is known about the process which began in June.

A court is expected later Tuesday to hand out lengthy prison terms.

- 'Stop the cockroach' - A charismatic activist, Tikhanovsky, coined a new insult for Lukashenko when he called him a "cockroach" and his campaign slogan was "Stop the cockroach.

" His supporters waved slippers -- often used to kill the insects -- at protests.

The activist was however detained on charges of violating public order soon after announcing his presidential bid.

His wife Tikhanovskaya, a stay-at-home mother of two children at the time of her husband's arrest, was forced to flee ex-Soviet Belarus to neighbouring European Union member Lithuania after Lukashenko launched a crackdown in the wake of the vote, deemed unfair by the West.

She quickly won recognition from Western governments as Belarus's democracy icon and has been lobbying for change in the country ever since.

Tikhanovsky's co-defendant Statkevich, 65, is one of Belarus's best-known veteran opposition politicians.

He challenged Lukashenko in elections in 2010 but was sentenced to six years in prison. Released early in 2015, he was barred from contesting the 2020 poll.

Another high-profile co-defendant in the case is Igor Losik, 29, who was detained in the summer of 2020 and accused of using his popular channel on messenger app Telegram to incite riots.

The three other co-defendants in the case are blogger Vladimir Tsyganovich as well as two activists linked to Tikhanovsky: Artyom Sakov and Dmitry Popov.

Lukashenko's government has jailed or forced to flee all of his prominent opponents.

In September, a Belarusian court sentenced opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova to 11 years in prison for violating national security and conspiring to seize power.

The former flute player, who refused to go into exile, was part of a female trio of protest leaders along with Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, who fled to Greece.

In July, another opposition leader and former banker, Viktor Babaryko, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on fraud charges.