UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Leader Joins Berlin Protest Ahead Of Merkel Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Belarus opposition leader joins Berlin protest ahead of Merkel meeting

Berlin, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urged protesters to keep up their fight against strongman Alexander Lukashenko after she arrived in Berlin Monday for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"This, our struggle, has not only united the Belarusians in our homeland but in the whole world," Tikhanovskaya told several dozen demonstrators waving red-and-white banners and placards in the German capital Monday evening.

Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory in a disputed August 9 election, fled Belarus soon afterwards and has sought to rally international pressure on the Minsk regime, as protests continue on the streets of Belarus.

She met French President Emmanuel Macron in Lithuania last week, she is due to meet Merkel on Tuesday.

"We will talk about the situation in Belarus and I think we, two women, will always know what to talk about," Tikhanovskaya told AFP.

Merkel, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, has said Germany does not recognise Lukashenko as the winner of the vote and condemned the government's violence against protesters.

"I learned today that the Belarusians in Berlin, but also in other German cities, hardly knew each other before," Tikhanovskaya told the crowd.

"But this summer, Belarus and Belarusians have united.

"We don't know how long this struggle will last but we need your help. The government has not heard us for 26 years and it does not hear us now," she added.

The United States and the EU hit Belarus officials with long-awaited sanctions on Friday, drawing an angry response from Minsk and its ally Moscow.

Tikhanovskaya only joined the political fray after her husband Sergei -- a popular blogger -- was barred from registering as a presidential candidate and arrested for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

The 38-year-old has met with leaders in Poland and Lithuania, but her talks with Macron have been the most high profile to date.

Related Topics

Election World Moscow Vote German European Union Germany Minsk Berlin Belarus Poland United States Lithuania Angela Merkel August Women From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

40 minutes ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

41 minutes ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

55 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

55 minutes ago

Mexico unveils $14 bn investment plan to boost eco ..

55 minutes ago

'Cautious optimism' as conference pushes Libya pea ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.