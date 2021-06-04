UrduPoint.com
Belarus Opposition Leader Says Jailed Activist Spoke 'under Pressure'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Belarus opposition leader says jailed activist spoke 'under pressure'

Warsaw, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Friday dismissed an interview shown on state television in Belarus with a journalist who was arrested after his plane was forced to land in Minsk.

"All such videos are shot under pressure. We don't have to pay attention even to these words because they are done after torture... The task of political prisoners is to survive," she told reporters.

