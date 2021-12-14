UrduPoint.com

Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovsky Jailed For 18 Years

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year, state media said.

Following a months-long trial behind closed doors at a detention centre in the southeastern city of Gomel, the court found Tikhanovsky, 43, guilty of organising riots and inciting social hatred, among other charges, state newspaper Sovetskaya Belarus reported.

Tikhanovsky's wife, self-exiled Belarus democracy icon Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, denounced the verdict.

"The dictator publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents," she wrote on Twitter after her husband was handed the sentence.

"While hiding the political prisoners in closed trials, he hopes to continue repressions in silence. But the whole world watches. We won't stop," she added in English.

One of Tikhanovsky's five co-defendants in the high-profile case, veteran politician Mikola Statkevich, 65, was sentenced to 14 years.

Statkevich challenged Lukashenko in elections in 2010 but was sentenced to six years in prison. Released early in 2015, he was barred from contesting the 2020 poll.

Both Tikhanovsky and Statkevich have been in custody since May 2020.

Little was known about the trial which began in June.

In power since 1994, Lukashenko has been cracking down on opponents since unprecedented protests erupted after the 2020 election, deemed unfair by the West.

Lukashenko's government has jailed or forced to flee all of his prominent opponents.

Tikhanovsky planned to run against Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential elections in Belarus but was arrested and jailed before the vote.

His wife Svetlana -- a political novice at the time of his arrest -- took his place in the polls and was widely believed to have won the elections.

She vowed to fight on earlier Tuesday.

"I will keep defending the person I love and who became the leader of millions of Belarusians," Tikhanovskaya said in a video address posted to Twitter, sitting in front of a wall featuring childrens' drawings.

"I will try to do something very difficult -- maybe impossible -- to bring closer the moment when we will see each other in a new Belarus." She added that any verdict would be "illegal and not something with which one can make peace." Another high-profile co-defendant in the case, 29-year-old Igor Losik, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

He had been detained in the summer of 2020 and accused of using his popular channel on messenger app Telegram to incite riots.

The three other co-defendants in the case are blogger Vladimir Tsyganovich as well as two activists linked to Tikhanovsky: Artyom Sakov and Dmitry Popov.

Tsyganovich received 15 years in prison, while Sakov and Popov were handed 16 years apiece.

- 'Stop the cockroach' - A charismatic activist, Tikhanovsky, coined a new insult for Lukashenko when he called him a "cockroach" and his campaign slogan was "Stop the cockroach." His supporters waved slippers -- often used to kill the insects -- at protests.

The activist was however detained on charges of violating public order soon after announcing his presidential bid.

His wife Tikhanovskaya, a stay-at-home mother of two children at the time of her husband's arrest, was forced to flee ex-Soviet Belarus to neighbouring European Union member Lithuania after Lukashenko launched a crackdown in the wake of the vote, deemed unfair by the West.

She quickly won recognition from Western governments as Belarus's top opposition leader and has been lobbying for change in the country ever since.

In September, a Belarusian court sentenced opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova to 11 years in prison for violating national security and conspiring to seize power.

The former flute player, who refused to go into exile, was part of a female trio of protest leaders along with Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, who fled to Greece.

In July, another opposition leader and former banker, Viktor Babaryko, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on fraud charges.

Related Topics

Election Protest World Riots Democracy Vote Twitter European Union Wife Vladimir Putin Belarus Lithuania Greece Turkish Lira May June July August September 2015 2020 Dictator Media All From Government Top Million Court Opposition Love

Recent Stories

50 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

50 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

5 minutes ago
 DC reviews security, administrative arrangement fo ..

DC reviews security, administrative arrangement for LG elections

5 minutes ago
 Kenyan court suspends mandatory vaccination order

Kenyan court suspends mandatory vaccination order

5 minutes ago
 SBP will announce new monetary policy today

SBP will announce new monetary policy today

21 minutes ago
 SCC becomes first parliament globally to obtain IS ..

SCC becomes first parliament globally to obtain ISO certification for knowledge ..

26 minutes ago
 Lindelof breathing difficulties not Covid related ..

Lindelof breathing difficulties not Covid related - Man Utd

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.