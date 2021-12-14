(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Belarus's exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday slammed her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky's 18-year prison sentence as "revenge" by the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko and vowed to continue her work.

"The dictator publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents," she wrote on Twitter after her husband was handed the sentence. "While hiding the political prisoners in closed trials, he hopes to continue repressions in silence. But the whole world watches. We won't stop," she added in English.