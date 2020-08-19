Belarus opposition urges EU not to recognise election result

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday urged EU leaders to reject the results of the presidential election which sparked massive protests and saw strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko claim a sixth term.

"I call on you not to recognise these fraudulent elections," Tikhanovskaya said in video addressed to the European Council, adding that "Lukashenko has lost all legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world."`