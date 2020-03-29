UrduPoint.com
Belarus Ploughs Lone Furrow Over Coronavirus As Football League Plays On

Sun 29th March 2020

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :As the rest of Europe shuts up shop to combat the new coronavirus, Belarus remains resolutely open for business.

Restaurants in the former Soviet Republic continue to serve food, and the country's football league plays on.

Despite being at the door of a Europe grappling with the deadly COVID-19, life goes on here more or less unchecked.

The Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the global health crisis as a "psychosis", and refuses to follow the example of much of the globe by imposing a lockdown.

With less than 100 positive cases and no deaths in Belarus, Lukashenko this week suggested "there shouldn't be any panic" over the virus.

He encouraged his citizens to work on the land.

"There, the tractor will heal everyone. The fields heal everyone," suggested the straight-talking former collective farm director who assumed power in 1994.

On Saturday at an ice hockey gala match he went further, saying that "it was better to die a dignified death than live on your knees".

