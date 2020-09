(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minsk, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarus police detained dozens of protesters on Sunday as thousands took to the streets of Minsk for a fourth weekend of massive rallies against strongman Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election.

Viasna rights group released the Names of 37 protesters it said had been detained in the Belarusian capital.