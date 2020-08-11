Belarus police fire rubber bullets, tear gas on protesters

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus police on Monday used rubber bullets and tear gas to break up fresh protests challenging the result of a controversial weekend presidential election, witnesses and reports said.

Police in full riot gear fired tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters in the centre of the capital Minsk, injuring a journalist, a witness told AFP. Independent Belarusian media including tut.by confirmed the use of force.