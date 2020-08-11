UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Police Fire Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas On Protesters

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Belarus police fire rubber bullets, tear gas on protesters

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus police on Monday used rubber bullets and tear gas to break up fresh protests challenging the result of a controversial weekend presidential election, witnesses and reports said.

Police in full riot gear fired tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters in the centre of the capital Minsk, injuring a journalist, a witness told AFP. Independent Belarusian media including tut.by confirmed the use of force.

Related Topics

Election Police Minsk Belarus Gas Media

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

59 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

3 hours ago

MPA Sajid Jokhio alongwith others visits Lat, Thad ..

17 minutes ago

CTP urge motorists to avoid wrong, double parking ..

18 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed launches PR's plantation drive

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.