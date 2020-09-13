UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Police Report Arrests At Opposition Protest

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Belarus police report arrests at opposition protest

Minsk, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarusian police said Sunday that officers were arresting demonstrators at an opposition protest in the capital Minsk, while a rights group said at least 20 people had been detained.

"Detentions are taking place," interior ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told AFP while the Viasna rights group issued a list with the Names of the first 20 people arrested.

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Ministry Minsk Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

51 minutes ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 5,449 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.