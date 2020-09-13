Belarus police report arrests at opposition protest

Minsk, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarusian police said Sunday that officers were arresting demonstrators at an opposition protest in the capital Minsk, while a rights group said at least 20 people had been detained.

"Detentions are taking place," interior ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told AFP while the Viasna rights group issued a list with the Names of the first 20 people arrested.