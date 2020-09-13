UrduPoint.com
Belarus Police Say Some 250 Protesters Detained In Minsk

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Belarus police say some 250 protesters detained in Minsk

Minsk, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarus police said Sunday some 250 protesters were detained as thousands demonstrated in the capital Minsk ahead of talks between strongman Alexander Lukashenko and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"Some 250 people were detained in various districts of the capital," the interior ministry said in a statement, adding that those detained were carrying flags and "offensive" placards.

