Belarus police use water cannon at Minsk protest

Minsk, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarusian police used water cannon to disperse demonstrators in central Minsk as several thousand people protested strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's secretive presidential inaguration held earlier.

Protesters, some of whom wore cardboard crowns, chanted "long live Belarus" as riot police in green uniforms without identifying insignia were seen detaining protesters.