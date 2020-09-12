Belarus president to visit Russia on Monday: Kremlin

Moscow, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday will hold talks with Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who faces the biggest protest of his nearly three-decade rule, the Kremlin said.

Lukashenko's visit will be the first to Soviet-era master Russia by the Belarusian leader since protests broke out over his disputed election win last month.

Putin has been keen to unify Russia and Belarus, and Moscow has accompanied its recent offers of military aid with calls for tighter integration.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday however there was no plan for the leaders to hold a news conference or sign any documents.

The location of the "working visit" in Russia was yet to be announced, he said.

Lukashenko said last week that during his talks with Putin, he planned to "dot all the i's on issues that are very sensitive and delicate for the two states".

Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, has vowed that he will not give up power to the opposition, which claims its candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the rightful winner of the August 9 polls.

She has taken shelter in EU member Lithuania after coming under official pressure.