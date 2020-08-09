Belarus presidential challenger demands 'honest election'

Minsk, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The main opposition candidate challenging Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko demanded a fair election as she cast her ballot in the presidential poll on Sunday.

"I really want the election to be honest, because if the authorities have nothing to fear, if all the people are for Alexander Grigoryevich (Lukashenko), then we will agree with that," said Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old whose candidacy is the biggest challenge to Lukashenko in years.