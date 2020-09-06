Belarus protesters keep pressure on Lukashenko with new march

Minsk, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Thousands of Belarusians staged a peaceful new march on Sunday, keeping the pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko who has refused to quit after his disputed re-election and turned to Russia for help to stay in power.

Holding red-and-white flags and placards, protesters including many students took to the streets of the capital Minsk despite authorities mounting a massive show of force and detaining some demonstrators.

Troops, water cannon, armoured personnel carriers and armoured reconnaissance vehicles were deployed to the city centre ahead of the march and metro stations in Minsk's centre were closed.

Unprecedented protests broke out after Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet state for 26 years, claimed re-election with 80 percent of the vote on August 9.

Opposition rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says she won the vote but Lukashenko's security forces have detained thousands of protesters, many of whom accused police of beatings and torture.

Several people have died in the crackdown.

Tikhanovskaya left Belarus under pressure from authorities and took shelter in EU member Lithuania.

Belarusians have been demonstrating across the country for nearly a month even though the protest movement lacks a clear leader, with many activists jailed or forced out of the country.

Many say they will keep taking to the streets until Lukashenko quits.

"Lukashenko must go," Nikolai Dyatlov, a 32-year-old protester, told AFP.

"Why is our legitimately elected president located in a different country?" he said, referring to 37-year-old TikhanovskayaMore than 100,000 people flooded the streets of the capital Minsk over the past three weekends.