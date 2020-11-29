UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Protesters Take To The Streets With New Tactic

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Belarus protesters take to the streets with new tactic

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Opposition protesters in Belarus took to the streets of capital Minsk on Sunday in the latest of three months of demonstrations against the re-election of strongman president Alexander Lukashenko.

Since an August election, Belarus has been gripped by massive protests that erupted after Lukashenko, 66, secured a sixth term as president of the ex-Soviet republic.

The opposition believes the election was rigged and political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya -- who ran against Lukashenko in the place of her jailed husband -- was the true winner of the polls.

In recent weeks, authorities imposed an intense crackdown in which hundreds were detained and protesters were prevented from gathering in central Minsk.

That prompted Lukashenko's opponents to change tactic, calling on supporters to create small gatherings in every district of the capital.

Dmitry Golubev, a 20-year-old student, told AFP that he is rallying for "fair elections, Lukashenko's resignation and the release of political prisoners".

"We are not evil people, not foreign agents (...), we are citizens of Belarus, who want peace, calm and respect for human rights in their country," Golubev said, holding a red and white flag -- a symbol of the Belarus opposition.

According to local media, some twenty rallies were recorded on Sunday across the city.

"Large columns of people have assembled in all districts of Minsk, without exception. The Lukashenko police are desperately rushing from district to district," said opposition Telegram channel Nexta Live that has helped coordinate the ongoing demonstrations.

As in previous weeks, several metro stations in the city centre were shut and mobile connection was limited.

Riot police were deployed in large numbers, with the Tut.by news website reporting the use of stun grenades and tear gas.

Human rights group Viasna said that more than 150 people have been taken into police custody as of 1400 GMT.

"Everyone takes to the streets in their district and sees dozens, hundreds and thousands of supporters," Tikhanovskaya, 38, said in a video address posted on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

She added that Belarusians are a "proud, brave and peaceful people that have learned the price of freedom and will never agree to live without it".

Tikhanovskaya fled to EU member Lithuania shortly after the August vote and has received support from several Western leaders, who refuse to recognise the election results.

The European Union has slapped sanctions on Lukashenko and a number of his allies over election rigging and a violent crackdown on demonstrators.

Belarus police detained thousands of protesters in the first days of the demonstrations, with many reporting torture and abuse in custody.

Lukashenko, who has the firm backing of Moscow, has refused to step down and instead has suggested reforms to the constitution to placate the opposition.

Related Topics

Election Police Moscow Mobile Vote European Union Student Metro Minsk Price Belarus Lithuania August Gas Sunday Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks sout ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai SME accredits the first free zone business i ..

20 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to commence flights from Beijing to ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

2 hours ago

UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.