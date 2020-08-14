UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Ready For 'constructive' Dialogue On Vote: Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Belarus ready for 'constructive' dialogue on vote: foreign minister

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus is prepared for "constructive and objective" talks with foreign countries on its disputed presidential election and post-vote unrest, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.

In a call with Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis, Makei expressed "the readiness of the Belarusian side for a constructive and objective dialogue with foreign partners on all issues related to the developments in Belarus," his office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Election Vladimir Putin Belarus All

Recent Stories

Nishtar Medical University Multan celebrates Indep ..

6 minutes ago

Inzema-ul-Haq backs Fawad Alam for ‘comeback’

1 hour ago

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in be ..

1 hour ago

Wasim Akram says who does not love his country doe ..

2 hours ago

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

2 hours ago

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.