Belarus ready for 'constructive' dialogue on vote: foreign minister

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus is prepared for "constructive and objective" talks with foreign countries on its disputed presidential election and post-vote unrest, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.

In a call with Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis, Makei expressed "the readiness of the Belarusian side for a constructive and objective dialogue with foreign partners on all issues related to the developments in Belarus," his office said in a statement.