Belarus reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 68,503

MINSK, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus reported 127 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total to 68,503, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 331 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 63,756, the ministry added.

So far, 580 people have died of the disease in the country, including three over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Thursday, over 1,344,000 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 9,435 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.