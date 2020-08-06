UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Reports 127 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 68,503

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Belarus reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 68,503

MINSK, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus reported 127 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total to 68,503, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 331 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 63,756, the ministry added.

So far, 580 people have died of the disease in the country, including three over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Thursday, over 1,344,000 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 9,435 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Died Belarus

Recent Stories

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

10 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

21 minutes ago

SEHA extends operating hours for specialities in h ..

36 minutes ago

Karak police arrest 70 proclaimed offenders in one ..

3 minutes ago

German Diplomat Killed in Beirut Blast - Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan contacts India over appointment of Kulbhu ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.