Belarus Reports 1,276 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 353,000

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Belarus reports 1,276 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 353,000

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Belarus reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 352,950, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 1,455 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 343,557, the ministry added.

So far, 2,493 people have died of the disease in the country, including 10 over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Tuesday, 5,778,401 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 18,868 over the past day, according to official figures.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

