Belarus Reports 1,708 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 253,000

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

MINSK, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Belarus reported 1,708 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total to 253,413, according to the country's health ministry.

So far, 1,755 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said.

There have been 1,959 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 241,150, the ministry added.

As of Thursday, 4,519,705 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 16,975 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

