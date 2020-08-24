Belarus reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 70,645

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus reported 177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 70,645, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 86 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 68,925, the ministry added.

So far, 646 people have died of the disease in the country, including four over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Monday, close to 1,478,000 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 3,884 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.