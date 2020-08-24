UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Reports 177 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 70,645

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Belarus reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 70,645

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus reported 177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 70,645, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 86 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 68,925, the ministry added.

So far, 646 people have died of the disease in the country, including four over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Monday, close to 1,478,000 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 3,884 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Died Belarus

Recent Stories

Costa Rica reviews UAE’s experience tackling COV ..

1 minute ago

“Don’t’ compare PTI’s two-years performanc ..

3 minutes ago

With Unrivalled, Affordable Performance the New HU ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

31 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.