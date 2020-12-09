UrduPoint.com
Belarus Reports 1,851 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 152,453

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

MINSK, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Belarus reported 1,851 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its total to 152,453, the country's health ministry reported.

There have been 2,422 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 129,950, the ministry added.

So far, a total of 1,230 people have died of the disease in the country, including eight over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Wednesday, 3,487,468 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 25,715 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

