Belarus Reports 943 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 400,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Belarus reports 943 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 400,000

MINSK, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Belarus reported 943 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 399,852, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 1,363 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 392,366, the ministry added.

So far, 2,910 people have died of the disease in the country, including 10 over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Sunday, 6,427,830 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 17,923 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

