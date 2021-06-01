UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Restricts Citizens From Leaving Country

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:40 PM

Belarus restricts citizens from leaving country

Moscow, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Belarus said Tuesday it is further restricting citizens from leaving the country, including those with foreign residency permits, in a move the opposition denounced as "an absolute violation of the law".

The development comes as dozens of Belarusians, some of them illegally, have been fleeing their country in recent months amid a bloody crackdown in the wake of the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko last August.

The Belarusian border guards service said it has "received recently many requests to leave Belarus on the basis of a (foreign) residence permit," according to a statement published on the Telegram messaging app.

However, it said only citizens with papers granting them a "permanent stay in a foreign state" had the right to leave Belarus.

It added that "permission for a temporary stay... does not constitute a reason for travelling abroad." Under Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, Belarus imposed restrictions on foreign travel in December 2020, framing the decision in the context of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaving the country by land routes is in any case only possible once every six months.

"The Lukashenko regime has severely limited the right of Belarusians to travel, asserting that certain reasons are not sufficient to leave Belarus," said Valery Kovalevsky, an advisor to opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania.

"However, the constitution foresees no condition," he added, denouncing what he called "an absolute violation of the law."Air travel remains open, but the destinations have been limited since the European Union banned Belarusian planes from its air space after Minsk last month scrambled a fighter jet to divert a Ryanair flight and arrested a dissident journalist onboard.

EU country Lithuania, which neighbours Belarus, has offered support to fleeing Belarusians by granting them six-month visas.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Belarus Lithuania August December Border 2020 From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

1 hour ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

1 hour ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.